Incoming German SPD leader says no new debt policy not sacrosanct

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A commitment to Germany’s ‘black zero’ budget policy of incurring no new debt must not get in the way of ensuring a good future for younger generations, the incoming leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) said on Friday.

“If the ‘black zero’ stands in the way of a better future for our children then it is wrong, then it must go,” Norbert Walter-Borjans told an SPD party conference which will vote on demands to make to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to stay in government. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel)