BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The leadership of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) accepted the recommendation of party leader Martin Schulz to begin exploratory talks on forming a government with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, an SPD source told Reuters.

Any final decision on supporting a Merkel-led government must be ratified by party members at a special congress.