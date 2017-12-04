German coalition talks to start next week if SPD members back plan: Schulz

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s SPD leader Martin Schulz said on Monday that talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives about forming a government would start next week if party members gave the go-ahead at the SPD party congress later this week.

“We’ll explore whether and how the formation of a government is possible in Germany,” Schulz told journalists.

The SPD leadership has agreed to recommend to its members to enter talks with the conservatives, Schulz said, adding that the party’s members had the final say. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing Maria Sheahan)