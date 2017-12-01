FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW executive warns political deadlock hurts truck industry, Germany's image
December 1, 2017

VW executive warns political deadlock hurts truck industry, Germany's image

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The head of Volkswagen’s truck operations has rapped the prolonged political deadlock in Europe’s largest economy as a risk for the commercial-vehicle industry and the country’s reputation abroad.

Ten weeks after the Sept. 24 federal elections, Germany still lacks a new government and Chancellor Angela Merkel is casting around for a coalition partner.

“Germany can afford itself many things, but not an unstable government,” VW Truck & Bus chief executive Andreas Renschler said on Friday at a truck industry conference. “We have a problem in Germany if we persist in that (instability). Our role in Europe but also in the world forbids that.” (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

