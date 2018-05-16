Best to talk to Iran and stay in nuclear deal, Merkel says

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - The best way to address international concern about Iran’s role in the region and its ballistic missile programme is within the framework of the nuclear deal with Tehran even after Washington has withdrawn from it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“The question is whether you can talk better if you terminate an agreement or if you stay in it ... we say you can talk better if you remain in it,” Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday.