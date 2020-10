FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a joint welcome statement with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (not pictured) prior a virtual meeting of European energy ministers in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The source of the coronavirus is unclear in some 80% of cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday, as cases soar in Europe’s largest economy.