German ruling parties agree extra economic support measures

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s ruling coalition parties on Wednesday agreed a batch of additional measures to support those hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a child benefit bonus and an extension to reduced sales tax for the restaurant sector.

In a document detailing the measures, the ruling parties noted that the restaurant sector could not benefit from a reduction in its value added tax (VAT) rate in place until June 30 due to a lockdown aimed at suppressing the new coronavirus.

“The VAT on food in the catering industry will therefore be temporarily reduced beyond 30 June until 31 December 2022 at the reduced rate of 7%,” read the document, a copy of which Reuters obtained.

Families would also get a one-off bonus of 150 euros per child, and adult basic income support recipients would receive a one-off special payment of 150 euros.

The ruling coalition compromises Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and the left-leaning Social Democrats.