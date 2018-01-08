FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 9:10 AM / in 4 hours

Germany's conservatives, SPD want tax relief for high earners - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) want to raise the bar for a top income tax rate for high earners to an annual income of 60,000 euros, a source with knowledge of their coalition talks said on Monday.

The measure, an election promise by the conservatives, is designed to provide tax relief for high earners. It signals a compromise by the SPD who had wanted to raise taxes for high earners and expand welfare payments.

A top tax rate of 42 percent at the moment applies for those who earn some 53,700 euros and above ($64,375.56) annually.

$1 = 0.8342 euros Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

