September 25, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Merkel ally Kauder loses vote for senior party job - sources

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ralph Brinkhaus unexpectedly beat Volker Kauder, one of the closest allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a vote to head her conservative parliamentary group in Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament, several party sources said.

Brinkhaus, who has been deputy leader of the Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in the Bundestag, won with 125 votes versus 112 for Kauder, the people said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers

