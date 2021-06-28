German renewables use knocked by lower wind output

Power-generating windmill turbines are seen during sunset over Chemnitz, Germany, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell, industry groups said on Monday, falling to 42.6% of the total, down 8.1 percentage points.

Onshore and offshore wind met 21% of demand, down from 28%, utility industry association BDEW and the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW) said in a joint statement.

The figures were calculated under EU requirements that base market share on usage rather than production, a basis also adopted by the Berlin government for its climate target definitions, they said.

Germany’s power consumption overall in the six months rose by 5.5% to 285.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

Domestic electricity production increased 4.6% to 292.1 billion kWh, leaving Germany a net exporter, the data showed.

Renewable generation which along with wind includes solar, hydro, biomass, waste and geothermal energy, contributed 121.7 billion kWh to the total, down 11.3% from a year earlier.

That included onshore wind at 48.1 billion kWh, down 20.6%, photovoltaic at 28.0 billion, up 1.5%, biomass at 22.2 billion, down 0.8%, and offshore wind at 11.7 billion, down 16.2%.

Conventional electricity production from nuclear, coal and gas delivered 170 billion kWh in the six months, up 19.7%.

Europe’s biggest economy aims to cut carbon emissions by 2030 by 65% from 1990 levels under a target set last month that was raised from 55%.