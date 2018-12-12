Germany backs higher compensation to speed up 'green' power grid push

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet backed plans on Wednesday to increase compensation paid to land owners affected by the construction of new electricity grids needed to carry green power produced in the remote north to industrial areas in the south.

The law, expected to be approved by both houses of parliament in late April, aims to speed up construction work by adding 108 million euros to the 711 million euros ($807.77 million) agreed.

“This is an important milestone for improving the chances of success for the energy transition and network expansion,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

The construction of new networks mainly carrying power from north to south, is years behind schedule because of Germany’s federal structure and citizens’ opposition to new infrastructure on their doorsteps.

Altmaier has campaigned hard to persuade citizens the grids are necessary to ensure the large-scale deployment of wind and solar power meets with the equivalent transport set-up.

Without new and stronger cables power produced by wind is often wasted because it cannot yet be stored. Networks that have served local purposes need revamping and new point-to-point cables over long distances must be laid.

An increase in German offshore wind power is turning supply routes upside down as will a rise in electric mobility. Previously, power was generated near industry in large plants for example nuclear reactors.

Power produced from North Sea wind farms that is needed in Bavaria requires thousands of kilometres of new cross-country power lines, while localised feed-in and increased use from electric vehicles will also change power flows.

Germany aims to produce 65 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2030 - up from just over a third currently - cutting out carbon emissions from fossil fuels burning.

The advancement of high-voltage transmission of power and the digitisation of lower voltage local grids will be financed via fees that are shared by consumers. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Jon Boyle)