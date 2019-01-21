German energy regulator approves first part of Ultranet power line

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s energy regulator has decided on the route for the first part of a high-voltage line that will ultimately send wind power from the North Sea to consumers in the southwest, the Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) said on Monday.

The Ultranet power line is to run from Duesseldorf in the regional state of North-Westphalia to Philippsburg in Baden Wuerttemberg and the 60 kilometre corridor approved on Monday is one of four that are needed to bring the project closer to completion in 2023.

“We have achieved an important step towards realising this north-south connection that will be indispensable for the success of the energy transition (to renewable sources),” BnetzA president Jochen Homann said in a statement.

German grid company Amprion, partly held by utility RWE , plans to lay cables using direct current (DC) electricity transmission along existing lines, in order to speed up delivery and avoid transmission losses over long distances.

Planning for an additional line, called A-Nord, was launched last year with a view to bringing offshore wind power from the North Sea port of Emden to Ultranet, creating a missing link, but this is further down the line.

Ultranet will help meet power supply needs created by Germany’s phase-out of nuclear reactors by 2022, including the Philippsburg plant operated by EnBW.

The new high-voltage power line will help supplying Baden-Wuerttemberg’s big industrial players, such as Daimler and Bosch, with round-the-clock energy. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)