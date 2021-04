April 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported the following economic indicator on Tuesday : GERMAN PRODUCER PRICES Mar 2021 Feb 2021 Mar 2020 Month-on-month (pct change) +0.9 +0.7 -0.8 Year-on-year (pct change) +3.7 +1.9 -0.8 Index (basis 2015) 107.9 106.9 104.1 Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that prices would rise by 0.6% month-on-month, and would increase by 3.3% year-on-year. (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)