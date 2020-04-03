S&P maintains Germany's credit ratings at 'AAA/A-1+'

April 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s on Friday affirmed Germany’s sovereign credit ratings at ‘AAA/A-1+’ with a stable outlook, saying fiscal measures taken by the government will help limit any lasting damage to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The German parliament has suspended the country’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake and approved a stimulus package worth more than 750 billion euros ($831.60 billion) to help cope with the economic fallout of the health crisis.

However, the agency warned that ratings for the Europe’s largest economy could be pressured if its fiscal position worsened significantly and unexpectedly beyond the agency’s current projections over a multi-year period. (Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)