FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust watchdog launched a probe into whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet are exploiting their market dominance, it said on Tuesday.

The cartel office said the investigation will consider whether the tech giant offers users enough choice in how it uses their data.