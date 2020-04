FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - The German financial markets watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it had fined BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd 744,000 euros ($809,000) for failure to file voting rights notifications in a timely way.

The fine was imposed on April 8 and BlackRock can appeal, BaFin said.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)