German renewables up 9.5 pct in first half, above 100 bln kWh - E.ON

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - German power production in the first half of 2018 from renewable energy totalled 104 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), 9.5 percent more than in the same period of 2017 and was above 100 billion for the first time, utility E.ON said on Monday.

Citing inhouse analysts who supply data to E.ON’s power sales units, the company said that, looking back over three years, the increase over the six months had been 33 percent.

“This shows how renewables become increasingly important for our energy supply,” said Victoria Ossadnik, head of Munich-based sales firm E.ON Energie Deutschland.

E.ON Energie Deutschland markets electricity to retail and industry customers and in wholesale markets on behalf of green power producers, holding six million customer accounts.

The 2018 total included 55 billion kWh of wind power, 21 billion kWh of solar power, 20 billion kWh of power from biomass and 8 billion kWh of hydroelectric output.

Wind power output in the first half 2017 had amounted to 48 billion, solar 20 billion, biomass 20 billion and hydro 7 billion kWh.

The increases reflect the expansion of wind and solar power installations under Germany’s long-term strategy towards a low-carbon economy and also how the exploitation of weather patterns worked out.

E.ON noted that while the bulk of production is still fed into public grids and therefore statistically counted, there are increasing numbers of photovoltaic units that produce for consumption in private homes, helped by storage batteries. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Janet Lawrence)