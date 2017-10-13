German renewable support fee seen easing around 1.2 pct in 2018-sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A surcharge levied on German consumers to support renewable power will be reduced by around 1.2 percent next year, industry sources said on Friday.

The surcharge under the renewable energy act (EEG) would amount to close to 6.8 euro cents (8.06 U.S. dollar cents) per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2018, down from 6.88 cents this year, they said.

The country’s four network operators (TSOs), which collect the fee, are due to deliver a statement on the widely watched instrument early on Monday.

It comprised just over a fifth of consumers’ final bills in 2016 and therefore represents the biggest and most symbolic spending block for Germany’s Energiewende policy to transition to renewables.