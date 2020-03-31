More than 140 German Real stores to be sold on to Kaufland, Edeka

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Property investors SCP said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell 141 Real hypermarkets to German retailers Kaufland and Edeka after it reached a deal last month with wholesaler Metro to buy the struggling chain.

SCP Retail Investments said in a statement that Kaufland, owned by the Schwarz group that runs the Lidl chain, would take over 88 Real stores and Edeka will take over 53, including taking on the employees of the respective stores.

It said the first stores should be transferred from the fourth quarter of the year, with the whole process continuing over about 18 months. It said it was examining options for the remaining stores and reiterated it expected to close around 30. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)