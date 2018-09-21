FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 21, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's REWE opens ecommerce warehouse in challenge to Ocado

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s second-largest supermarket chain REWE opened a new logistics centre on Friday for its fast-growing grocery ecommerce business, in a potential blow to Britain’s Ocado which has been signing contracts with other retailers.

REWE is spending about 80 million euros ($94 million) on what it called “one of the most modern logistic centres” in Europe, outside the city of Cologne on a site the size of more than two soccer pitches, with space for 200 delivery trucks. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.