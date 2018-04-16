FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nord Stream 2 pipeline must balance interests - German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s aim with respect to the planned new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia is to enable private infrastructure projects while protecting the justified interests of Ukraine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

He was speaking at a joint news conference with European Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who said he welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s commitment to ensuring that Ukraine continues to benefit from gas transit fees.

The pipeline, planned by a consortium led by Russian energy giant Gazprom, will reach Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing intermediary countries like Ukraine and Poland, which stand to lose substantial transit income. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel)

