BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions against the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be the wrong way to solve a dispute over energy supply, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

“Questions of European energy policy must be decided in Europe, not in the U.S.,” Maas said. “To impose unilateral sanctions against Nord Stream 2 is certainly not the way to go.” (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Jan Harvey)