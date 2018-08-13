FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 13, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel, Putin to meet outside Berlin on Aug 18 - German spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Berlin on Saturday for discussions about the war in Syria, ongoing violence in eastern Ukraine and energy issues, a German government spokesman said.

The meeting will take place at the government’s Meseberg palace outside Berlin, the spokesman said on Monday.

The two leaders last met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in May. Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Berlin last month, along with the head of Russian’s military general staff, Valery Gerasimov. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, Writing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.