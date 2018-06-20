Germany: European bank deposit insurance scheme is long-term project

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that a European insurance scheme (EDIS) for bank deposits was a long-term project and the conditions for it did not exist currently.

On Tuesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to create a budget for the euro zone but they soft-pedalled on the EDIS idea.

Scholz said the euro zone budget was only a small part of the agreement with France. He also defended his idea of a Europe-wide unemployment insurance system to shield workers from mass unemployment during economic crisis. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Michael Nienaber)