Germany's Scholz expects G7 to make "significant progress" on tax dumping

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday he expected finance ministers of the Group of Seven nations to make “significant progress” in their fight against corporate tax dumping during talks in London later this week.

Scholz said he was optimistic that an agreement could be reached in the course of the summer at the G20 and OECD level, adding that the debate on a global corporate minimum tax rate was moving towards at least 15% as proposed by the U.S. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)