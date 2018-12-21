German prosecutors search flats in airport security probe - Spiegel Online

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prosecutors are searching several apartments in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia in connection with an incident that on Thursday prompted police to step up security at Stuttgart airport, Spiegel online reported on Friday.

The magazine said on its website that prosecutors are investigating four people who are suspected of having planned a serious act of violence.

German police had said on Thursday they had massively boosted security at Stuttgart Airport in response to a threat they did not specify.