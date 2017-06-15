FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-All clear in Berlin after police find laundry in suspect bag
June 15, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-All clear in Berlin after police find laundry in suspect bag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with all clear)

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Berlin police gave the all clear following a security alert in the German capital on Thursday after a suspicious suitcase was found only to contain laundry, a spokesman said.

Police re-opened the street near Alexanderplatz station that had been closed while security specialists made checks and all train services resumed after some disruption. Earlier, Berlin's transport authority had told passengers on a local train there was a delay due to a bomb threat at one of the city's stations.

Germany is on high alert after Islamist attacks in Britain, France and Belgium. In December, a failed asylum-seeker from Tunisia rammed a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Reuters TV; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel and Toby Chopra)

