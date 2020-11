Police walk behind the fence of the chancellery, after a man crashed with his car into the main gate of the chancellery in Berlin, the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin police do not suspect an extremist attack after a car crashed into the gate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are not working on the basis of this assumption at the moment,” she said, when asked if police suspected an extremist attack.