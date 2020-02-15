Macron opens door to North Macedonia, Albania EU accession talks

MUNICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that if the results of an EU Commission report in March on North Macedonia and Albania were positive, he would back opening negotiations for them to join the bloc.

“We are waiting for the report in March... depending on that if the results are positive and confidence is established then we should be in a position to open the negotiations,” Macron told the Munich Security Conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and John Irish)