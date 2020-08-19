Industrials
August 19, 2020 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany investigates car crash series in Berlin as Islamist attack - Focus

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German authorities are investigating a series of car accidents that left several people injured on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as an Islamist attack, prosecutors’ spokesman told Focus magazine on Wednesday.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” the spokesman was quoted as saying. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.

A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutors was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

