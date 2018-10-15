Police suspect hostage taken in Cologne

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A woman has probably been taken hostage in Cologne, police said on Monday.

“We assume that a hostage has been taken, either at McDonald’s or at a nearby pharmacy,” the spokeswoman said, adding: “A woman is probably being held but we don’t have any further details.”

German magazine Focus had earlier reported that several shots appeared to have been fired at Cologne’s main train station. The police spokeswoman said police were unaware of any shots having been fired. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)