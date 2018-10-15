FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 15, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Police suspect hostage taken in Cologne

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A woman has probably been taken hostage in Cologne, police said on Monday.

“We assume that a hostage has been taken, either at McDonald’s or at a nearby pharmacy,” the spokeswoman said, adding: “A woman is probably being held but we don’t have any further details.”

German magazine Focus had earlier reported that several shots appeared to have been fired at Cologne’s main train station. The police spokeswoman said police were unaware of any shots having been fired. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.