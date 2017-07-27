German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and said it expected to start winding down its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon" in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The insurer forecast late on Wednesday that full-year operating profit would be near the upper end of its target range after its preliminary second-quarter earnings improved across all business segments.
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated unchanged
VW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Britain's car-makers and traders are starting to feel the strains of Brexit, and output this year is likely fall short of the industry's expectations, the head of the leading UK group in the sector said.
Also, the CEOs of BMW and Daimler are to meet this week to discuss whether to continue pursuing a merger of their carsharing units Car2Go and Drive Now, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The world's largest chemicals group by sales posted a better-than-expected gain in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its basic petrochemicals, and lifted its full-year profit target.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Bayer cut its outlook for operating profit growth this year to below 10 percent, as it grapples to cope with disappointing demand for crop chemicals in Brazil.
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Deutsche Bank posted a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit to 466 million euros on Thursday, benefiting from lower legal costs for past misdeeds that outweighed a dip in debt trading.
Deutsche Bank's planned listing of its asset management arm is unlikely before the first half of next year and could be later, as it wants more time to refine and sell the business's strategy to potential investors, people close to the matter said.
Also, a source said that Deutsche Bank is close to a deal to get former board members to contribute substantial sums towards the costs of the bank's past misconduct, as Germany's biggest lender seeks to rebuild its reputation.
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that its first-half performance was slightly below its expectations and full year earnings were likely to be at the lower end of its forecast range.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Q2 results due. Operating profit before special items seen up 2.8 percent at 4.51 billion euros. Poll:
Also, Volkswagen said cooperation among carmakers on technical issues is a common industry practice but declined comment on allegations that it engaged in anti-competitive conduct with other German carmakers.
Separately, Germany's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Munich prosecutors had no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day.
Down 2.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus on Thursday unveiled a one-third slump in half-way operating profit on flat revenue, as delays in engine deliveries for its upgraded A320neo hit interim earnings.
Up 2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for the 2017 fiscal year as it reported quarterly results.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The company reported Q2 revenue of $255.5 million, which it said was above the mid-point of guidance, and said it expected Q3 revenue of $340-370 million.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Published full Q2 results. The group had released preliminary results earlier this month, showing a 20 percent drop in operating profit, but stuck with its full-year guidance.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The group said it was expanding its collaboration with Storm Therapeutics on its RNA epigenetics platform.
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Q2 results due around 2000 GMT. Adjusted EBIT seen up 17.8 percent at 81.5 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Confirmed guidance after Q2 EBITDA rises 35 percent.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Raised its forecast for 2017 after reporting Q2 results.
Indicated unchanged
The group reported its first-half EBITDA slipped to 82 million euros, from around 95 million a year earlier, and affirmed its guidance.
Down 1.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
H1 results due.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed
KLOECKNER & CO - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
German GfK consumer sentiment for August 10.8, reaches 16-year high.
