German stocks - Factors to watch on August 11

4 Min Read
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted inflows of $2.65 billion in July, bringing the fund's total net assets to $92 billion, Morningstar data showed on Thursday.
A senior company representative is taking legal action against Allianz, accusing the insurer of falsely registering contracts to the effect of shrinking pension claims of many of its more than 8,000 agents, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The exchange operator's supervisory board has not seriously considered contingency plans in case CEO Carsten Kengeter has to step down and is not searching for an external candidate to replace him, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
July group and namesake brand sales due.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The group raised its guidance for 2017 rental growth but affirmed its other forecasts as it reported first-half financial results.
Indicated unchanged
Germany's largest energy group said on Friday it added about 50,000 customers in Britain in the second quarter, a key step in the group's effort to restructure its troubled local unit Npower.
Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Index provider MSCI said late on Thursday it would add Kion to its MSCI World Index.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 12 percent at 19.1 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Q2 report due. The group already reported results on July 18, raising its full-year profit forecast.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The IPO of United Internet's Business Applications business will come rather sooner than later, Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The group raised its full-year revenue guidance to around 910 million euros and forecast an adjusted EBIT margin of around 15 percent.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The real estate company raised its 2017 FFO forecast to 90 to 92 million euros as it reported results.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Q2 results due.
DEUTSCHE BANK - HSBC cuts to "reduce" from "hold"
BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", cuts target price to 47.50 euros from 60 euros.
OHB - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.
Time: 6.22 GMT.
German final July inflation data shows CPI +0.4 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.
German July wholesale prices -0.1 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)