German stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Bayer indicated 0.1 percent higher
Covestro shares down 0.6 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Bayer has reduced its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent from 53.3 percent after selling 17.25 million shares as part of a plan to sever ownership ties completely in the medium term.
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.5 percent higher
EnBW shares down 1 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Germany's highest court will on Wednesday announce a long-awaited decision that will ultimately determine whether the country's utilities will get back nearly 6 billion euros in taxes they paid for their use of nuclear fuel rods.
The group said operating profit rose by 15 percent to 534 million euros in the first half of its fiscal year.
JENOPTIK - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ADLER REAL ESTATE - no dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.
German industrial orders dropped way more than expected in April, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe's largest economy started the second quarter on a weak footing.
