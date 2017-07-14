German stocks - Factors to watch on July 14

3 Min Read
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Fund manager Pimco's assets under management were up 6.6 percent in the second quarter, the Financial Times reported.
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
European car sales edged up 2.1 percent in June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota posting strong gains amid mixed signals from the region's top five markets, ACEA said on Friday.
Also, Germany's KBA motor authority is to examine the emissions of diesel cars made by Daimler as to whether they had been manipulated with illegal software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR reported.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Tennessee on Thursday imposed restrictions on the use of dicamba, a flagship pesticide for Monsanto Co, to become the fourth state to take action as problems spread over damage the weed killer causes to crops not genetically modified to withstand it.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Munich Re is planning a cost-cutting programme, investor newsletter Platow Brief said late on Thursday, citing no sources. It said no specific measures had been decided yet and details were expected in the autumn of this year.
Thyssenkrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 1 percent lower
U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering quotas and tariffs to deal with the "big problem" of steel dumping from China and others.
Up 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus has said a row over Austria's deal to buy Eurofighter planes was undermining the reputation of suppliers to Europe's aerospace industry and any effort to criminalise their work was unacceptable.
Indicated 9.4 percent higher
The company said its licensee Janssen won U.S. approval for psoriasis drug guselkumab, bringing the German biotech group a step closer to launching its first antibody drug onto the market.
Up 1.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
UK hedge fund firm Arrowgrass plans to fully acquire German online lending site Lendico which is majority-owned by the e-commerce investor, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, without citing the source of its information.
ALLIANZ - Macquarie starts with "underperform", target price 153 euros
SALZGITTER - Citigroup cuts to "neutral"
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.28 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)