German stocks - Factors to watch on August 15

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

VW said late Monday it believed measures made at a diesel summit were sufficient after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany must eventually follow other European countries in banning new diesel cars.

K+S

Indicated 4.1 pct lower

K+S warned it was unlikely to reach its 2020 earnings target due to a slow recovery of potash prices, sending its shares lower in pre-market trade, and said it would issue new medium- and long-term goals this autumn.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Q2 results due after market close. FFO seen up 13 percent at 35.6 million euros. Poll:

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST DHL - Jefferies raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

LUFTHANSA - Redburn cuts to "Neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 4.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q2 GDP flash data. +0.6 pct q/q vs expectations for +0.7 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)