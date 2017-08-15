German stocks - Factors to watch on August 15

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
VW said late Monday it believed measures made at a diesel summit were sufficient after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany must eventually follow other European countries in banning new diesel cars.
Indicated 4.1 pct lower
K+S warned it was unlikely to reach its 2020 earnings target due to a slow recovery of potash prices, sending its shares lower in pre-market trade, and said it would issue new medium- and long-term goals this autumn.
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Q2 results due after market close. FFO seen up 13 percent at 35.6 million euros. Poll:
DEUTSCHE POST DHL - Jefferies raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
LUFTHANSA - Redburn cuts to "Neutral"
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
German Q2 GDP flash data. +0.6 pct q/q vs expectations for +0.7 pct.
