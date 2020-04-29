CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

(Corrects to remove TAG Immobilien item, company says due to report Q1 results on May 14)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 29(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Asian shares rose for a third session on the trot as investors took heart from easing lockdowns in some parts of the world while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up.

Rating agency Fitch cut Italy’s credit rating to “BBB-minus”, one notch above junk, saying the downgrade reflects the impact of the pandemic on the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Germany reported 1,304 more cases of the coronavirus while the number of deaths rose by 202.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Detailed Q1 results due. Germany’s largest lender has already said it expected to report quarterly net income of 66 million euros on revenues of 6.4 billion euros.

LUFTHANSA

The airline’s Austrian unit AUA said it has applied for state aid of 767 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 381 million euros. Poll:

DAIMLER

Q1 results due

VOLKSWAGEN

Q1 results due

COVESTRO

Q1 results due

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate company postponed its annual general meeting, proposed a dividend of 0.96 euros a share and said it would reduce the volume of its bonds.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

The company said its management board decided to convene an extraordinary virtual general meeting on June 3.

DWS

Q1 results due.

KRONES

Q1 results due.

FIELMANN

Detailed Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MUNICH RE - 9.80 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BAYER - 2.80 eur/shr dividend

HOCHTIEF - 5.80 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -1.4% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.

Time: 4:27 GMT

ECONOMY

* German March import prices due at 0600 GMT, seen -2.5% m/m, -4.0% y/y

* German April preliminary inflation data due at 1200 GMT. HICP seen at +0.1% m/m, +0.5% y/y. CPI seen at unchanged m/m, +0.6% y/y.

