CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

(Corrects to show DMG Mori will not be excluded from SDAX and Varta will not be included)

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

COMMERZBANK

The lender said its chief operating officer Frank Annuscheit will leave the board in February 2019 and that board member Michael Reuther will not extend his contract beyond September 2019.

VONOVIA

Q3 results due

VOLKSWAGEN

The core VW brand will seek cost and efficiency gains of almost 6 billion euros in an effort to raise the VW brand’s operating margin to 6 percent by 2023, Handelsblatt said, citing company sources.

Executives of Volkswagen's main brand are due to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT. Livestream: bit.ly/2BTozJb

DEUTSCHE BOERSE INDEX CHANGES

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec will be included in the MDAX index and replace CTS Eventim, which will be added to the SDAX, Deutsche Boerse announced. Additionally, Knorr-Bremse will be included in the SDAX, while BayWa will be deleted from the index.

AIRBUS

Germany and France will welcome Spain as a full partner in their programme to develop a next-generation air combat system, and expect to sign an agreement finalising the move at the Paris Air Show in June, German government sources said.

SGL Carbon

The company postponed its free cashflow target by one year, and said sales in 2022 will be a double digit million euro amount higher than the previous 1.3 billion euros goal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.

Time: 5:33 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.4 pct m/m

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)