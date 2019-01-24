CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

(Removes item on Software AG, was attributed to company in error.)

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but may acknowledge a sharp slowdown in growth, raising the prospect that any further policy normalisation could be delayed.

AIR TRAFFIC

Labour union Verdi and employers reached an agreement for security staffers at Germany’s airports, business association BDLS said early on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE & COMMERZBANK

Germany’s government is in talks with representatives of Commerzbank and private equity firm Cerberus on a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday, saying Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Deputy Minister Joerg Kukies had held a number of meetings on the issue over the last months.

OSRAM LICHT

Osram late on Wednesday said it had a weak start into its new fiscal year, blaming ongoing trade conflicts and weak growth in China. Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter amounted to 828 million euros ($942.60 million), down around 15 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures, Osram said.

ZOOPLUS

2018 sales figures due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - Morgan Stanley cuts to “UNDERWEIGHT” from “EQUAL WEIGHT”

DELIVERY HERO - JP Morgan cuts to “NEUTRAL” from “OVERWEIGHT”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6:00 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit January flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 51.3, services at 52.1, composite at 51.9 points.

