CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on March 16

(Corrects entry on Healthineers to show the placement price was set at 28 euros, not 20 euros)

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LINDE

The German gases group said the European Commission has suspended its review of the group’s merger with Praxair while it awaits requested information, but it expects the suspension to be lifted next week.

BAYER

Bayer’s plan to win antitrust approval to buy U.S. seeds supplier Monsanto Co has not satisfied U.S. officials, who are worried the $62.5 billion merger could hurt competition, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The company issued a voluntary recall of Alka-Seltzer Plus products due to a labelling error.

BMW

BMW’s new electric vehicle i4 will be made at the same production facility as the 3-Series and the 3-Series Touring, production chief Oliver Zipse told Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Annual report due. The lender published preliminary results on Feb. 2, posting its third consecutive annual loss in 2017.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post’s DHL said on Thursday it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the German logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx.

SIEMENS, HEALTHINEERS

Shares in Healthineers due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Siemens set the placement price at 28 euros per share late on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Sportscar unit Porsche AG due to hold annual news conference.

COVESTRO

The company is “very intensively” looking at a series of M&A opportunities, CEO-designate Markus Steilemann told Handelsblatt. He said for instance in the area of raw materials for coatings and adhesives there were interesting opportunities for bolt-on acquisitions.

FRAPORT

Fraport said it expected passengers numbers at Frankfurt airport to rise by between approximately 4-6 percent this year, driven by main customer Lufthansa and Ryanair.

SALZGITTER

Annual news conference due. The group published preliminary results on Jan. 30 and forecast a decline in 2018 pretax profit by as much as 16 percent.

ZALANDO

The group announced plans to buy back own shares worth up to 50 million euros for a stock option programme.

BECHTLE

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 9, with pretax profit up 12 percent.

SOFTWARE AG

The group announced a dividend increase to 0.65 euros per share.

ROCKET INTERNET

German online retailer Home24, which wants to challenge IKEA’s dominance of the European furniture market, is moving ahead with plans for a stock market listing in the coming months, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

SAF HOLLAND

The group announced it was buying a 70 percent stake in Italian coupling systems manufacturer V.Orlandi for 39 million euros ($48 million) and would have a call option for the rest of the company.

Separately, it published 2017 results and forecast organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent for 2018.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DIC ASSET - 0.64 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 6.38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February wholesale price index due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8095 euros) ($1 = 0.8119 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)