German stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot expects the euro zone economy to pick up speed in the second half after a sluggish start to the year, but in an interview with Handelsblatt the noted hawk was distinctly dovish on long-term interest rates.

Germany’s VDMA engineering association is due to hold an event on the industry’s outlook at the Hanover trade fare.

Deutsche Bank executive said a potential merger with Commerzbank would not hit revenues, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The carmaker has complained to EU antitrust regulators about Nokia patents essential to car communications, a move underlining the tensions between tech companies and the car industry on the use of key technologies.

Chief Executive Olaf Berlien told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that forecasts of a global 2019 automobile production of 96 million cars are overly optimistic.

The departure of Wirecard’s compliance manager Royston Ng has no connection to the German payments firm’s investigations into financial irregularities in Singapore, a company spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Hochtief subsidiary, Cimic Group on Monday said its CPB Contractors company Won an order of 221 million New Zealand dollars ($150.85 million) for Christchurch Metro Sports Facility.

Volkswagen is leaning on its entry-level Spanish brand Seat to spearhead its attack on the growing market for cheaper electric cars, in a bid to undercut established rivals such as Nissan and Renault, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

BAYER AG: Berenberg transfers coverage with “hold” rating

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.

Time: 5:01 GMT.

Markit PMI for Germany’s manufacturing sector due at 0755 GMT. Index seen flat at 44.7 points.

