German stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a “painful” two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.

Asian stocks are clinging to gains, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the underpinnings of the global economy.

The German economy faces a major setback in the March-May period but there is still a chance it could make up some of that lost ground in the second half of the year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Rheinische Post.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute showed.

ADIDAS

The sports retailer said it will suspend a 1 billion euro share buyback it had planned for this year as a way to conserve cash after closing its retail outlets in Europe and North America.

Adidas further said it had applied for shorter working hours in Germany for around 1,200 employees.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer withdrew its profit guidance for the year, and cancelled buybacks, blaming insurance claims triggered by the cancellation of large events which were banned as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

OSRAM

Austrian sensor maker AMS completed a 1.75 billion Swiss franc rights issue which it needs to help finance its takeover of the German lighting group.

VARTA

The company said funding for the planned battery development in the town of Ellwangen is taking shape, adding that it expects up to 198 million euros in public funds.

BILFINGER

The construction and engineering company abandoned its financial outlook and warned that its plans for paying a dividend were under review, blaming the coronavirus and a fall in the oil price.

ALUMINIUM

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had launched trade investigations into imports of common alloy aluminium sheet from 18 countries, including Germany, Oman and Bahrain.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.8%, S&P 500 -1.6%, Nasdaq -1% at close.

Nikkei -1.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

Time: 4:23 GMT

ECONOMY

* German February retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.1% m/m, +1.5 y/y

* German March Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 45.5

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)