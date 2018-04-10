German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promised to open the country’s economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech seen as conciliatory amid rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department will allow German drugs and pesticides group Bayer AG BAYGn.DE to acquire Monsanto Co MON.N in a $62.5 billion deal, after the companies agreed to sell more assets to win antitrust approval, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday slapped restrictions on the sale of Bayer’s implanted birth control device Essure, two years after the agency put a severe warning label on the product.

The lender’s new chief executive faces the same strategic problem that has long preoccupied its top management - whether or not to override the rainmakers and big earners at its powerful investment bank to shrink that business.

Chairman Paul Achleitner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview that there were external candidates to replace John Cryan as chief executive.

Deutsche Bank becomes British oil and gas explorer Premier Oil’s 3rd biggest shareholder at 5.22 pct, according to an emailed statement and the latest available shareholder information on Premier’s website.

Labour union Verdi said it would step up strikes at Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday, ahead of a fourth round of wage talks that starts on Wednesday.

A strike by German public sector workers is due to hit air travel at Frankfurt and Munich airports.

Malaysia Airlines has launched a fresh tender process for 20-30 widebody jets that could supersede a deal with Boeing Co agreed during a high-profile U.S. visit by the country’s prime minister last year, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company said net income in the second quarter of 2017/18 is expected to be much lower than a year earlier.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed

CONTINENTAL - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, price target lifted to 245 euros from 235 euros

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 5.00 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

