German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy on hold on Wednesday, taking its time to evaluate whether its most recent stimulus cocktail is enough to arrest a rapid decline in sentiment.

Additionally, the ECB has nominated board member Yves Mersch to serve as the new vice chair of its bank supervision arm, ending a two month vacancy in the post.

BREXIT

EU leaders will grant Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Brexit but they could demand she accepts a much longer extension as France pushed for conditions to limit Britain’s ability to undermine the bloc.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A plan by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund QIA to make a significant investment in Deutsche Bank has stalled, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Separately, Deutsche Bank’s CEO had a series of meetings with Germany’s deputy finance minister before and immediately after it announced merger talks with state-backed rival Commerzbank, according to information revealed by the government.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse is acquiring Axioma, a cloud-based portfolio and risk management software company, in a $850 million deal and will combine it with its own index business, it said.

AIRBUS

Airbus dismissed more than 100 people and issued more than 300 warnings for ethics or compliance reasons in 2018, two people familiar with the company data said.

AUMANN

2018 annual report due

RHOEHN KLINIKUM

Capital markets day due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AIRBUS - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 4:31 GMT.

ECONOMY

* No major economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)