German stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen, which is working on a management overhaul that sources say could see it replace Chief Executive Matthias Mueller, is also planning to install a works council representative as its new head of human resources, Spiegel magazine reports.

CARMAKERS

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer denies the government was considering setting up a joint fund with carmakers to pay for exhaust systems to make diesel cars cleaner, citing legal and technical concerns about retrofitting older cars.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

* T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of talks to acquire Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the third major effort to combine the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers in the last four years.

* Fourth round of wage talks to begin with the Verdi labour union, which plans to apply pressure by staging a walkout by 15,000 staff working mainly in customer support and IT to back its demand for a 5.5 percent pay rise over 12 months.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Shareholder Ralf Kugelstadt is against endorsing the actions of the supervisory board because it failed in its duty to make sufficient adjustments to the company strategy, the agenda for the company’s annual general meeting shows.

LUFTHANSA

Together with Easyjet the German airline has signalled its interest in Alitalia, a spokesman said. “We have submitted the document in which we outline our vision for a restructured ‘NewItalia.’

Monthly traffic data due at 1100 GMT.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AIRBUS - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO ENGINES - 2.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.11 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 5.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

