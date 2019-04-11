German stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BREXIT

EU leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc, more than Prime Minister Theresa May says she needs but less than many in the bloc wanted, thanks to fierce resistance from France.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange operator said it is in “concrete negotiations” with data provider Refinitiv about the potential acquisition of certain foreign exchange business units.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has told his counterpart at Commerzbank that he wants more time to consider a merger, Die Welt reported.

LUFTHANSA

March traffic figures due

SAP

CEO Bill Mc­Der­mott told Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper his company aims for a market capitalisation of 250 billion to 300 billion euros by 2023.

THYSSENKRUPP

The European works council of Thyssenkrupp’s joint venture partner Tata Steel said it was not supporting the antitrust remedy proposals made by the two companies to the EU commission.

AIRBUS

A Norwegian Air subsidiary has agreed with Airbus to postpone plane deliveries scheduled for this year and next, cutting its capital spending by $570 million, the loss-making budget carrier said.

EVONIK

The company said it will support a Chinese anti-dumping investigations for methionine and provide authorities with all necessary information.

GERRESHEIMER

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 53.6 million euros. Poll:

HELLA

Fiscal Q3 results due

SCOUT24

The online classified ads company said its management and supervisory boards supported the planned takeover by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone.

HYPOPORT

Q1 Europace transaction volume due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MTU AERO ENGINES - 2.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

Time: 4:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)