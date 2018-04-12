German stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Once one of Germany’s chief power brokers in finance, Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner’s switch of chief executive has triggered criticism that it was rushed through, casting a cloud over his own future.

THYSSENKRUPP

Supervisory board expected to discuss planned European steel merger with Tata Steel.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will hold a meeting of its supervisory board on Thursday to decide on a new chief executive, bringing forward the meeting previously planned for Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Volkswagen will give workers a management board seat to try to secure agreement for a far-reaching reform of the company under a new chief executive, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The company is aiming to list its trucks and buses division in the first quarter of next year, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Czech Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with unions to raise wage tariffs by 12 percent, averting the threat of a strike.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The digitial subsidiary Nucom expects first big acquisitions in the second half of the year, its CEO said in Handelsblatt.

GERRESHEIMER

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 8 percent at 55.1 million euros. Poll:

WIRECARD

Q4 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PUMA - 12.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

AIRBUS - 1.50 eur/shr dividend

MTU AERO ENGINES - 2.30 eur/shr dividend

RWE - Berenberg raises to buy from hold, raises target price to eur 22.5 from eur 18

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

