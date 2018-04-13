German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China’s exports growth unexpectedly fell in March, the first drop since February last year, raising questions about the health of one of the economy’s key growth drivers even as trade tensions rapidly escalate with the United States.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Standard & Poor’s places Deutsche Bank on credit watch “negative”, citing the recent unexpected change at the helm.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom and services union Verdi agreed to raise wages for 62,000 German staff by up to 5.2 percent, in two stages through to March 2020, in a deal to shorten working hours that will give staff 14 extra free days next year.

LINDE

Gases groups Linde and Praxair have picked second-round bidders for a package of planned divestitures to facilitate their planned $79 billion merger, people close to the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

News conference due at 0830 GMT.

Volkswagen said Herbert Diess will take over from Matthias Mueller as chief executive, adding fresh impetus to its efforts to slim down and reorganise the way its 12 brands are managed.

Also, Volkswagen will pool management of all its sportscar brands except for Audi under a planned revamp designed to hike profitability, a VW supervisory board source said earlier.

FRAPORT

Frankfurt airport passenger volume rose by 13.2 percent in March.

HOCHTIEF

The agreement between Atlantia and ACS on the vehicle that will control Abertis’ assets will have a 10 year term, ACS’ German arm Hochtief said on Thursday. The group said that ACS and Atlantia will be able to bring Abertis back on the stock exchange only eight years after the beginning of the agreement.

ROCKET INTERNET

2017 results due.

FREENET

The group said it extended the contract of CEO Christoph Vilanek by five year.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The group aims to supply German households with high-speed internet via 5G without needing to hook up every house to fibre optic cables, its Chief Executive Markus Haas told Rheinische Post in an interview.

ENBW

EnBW and Bosch to take on stream a power storage battery of 5 MWh at EnBW’s coal-fired Heilbronn generation plant.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COVESTRO - 2.2 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

PUMA - 12.5 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final March inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 m/m, +1.5 y/y. HICP seen +0.4 m/m, +1.6 y/y.

DIARIES

