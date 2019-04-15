German stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen plans to build a fully electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) for China from 2021, taking on the Chinese market leader Tesla’s Model X as the German carmaker ramps up production of zero emissions vehicles.

Separately, Volkswagen is pushing its joint venture partners including SK Innovation (SKI) to build electric car battery plants which have at least one Gigawatt manufacturing capacity, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Regulators are calling on Deutsche Bank to further shrink its U.S. investment bank, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.

BANKS

Bundesbank board member Burkhard Balz calls for a European alternative to the online payment offers of U.S. firms.

“The Bundesbank should not be indifferent to large technology groups like Apple, Google, Paypal and Amazon increasingly taking over the customer relationship, with banks only left with the role of the payment processor in the background,” Balz told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

DAIMLER

Germany’s motor vehicle authority KBA is investigating Daimler on suspicion that 60,000 cars were fitted with software aimed at tricking emissions tests, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

PROSIEBENSAT 1

Italian media group Mediaset and its German rival ProSiebenSat.1 Media denied a media report on Saturday that they were in merger talks.

ROCKET INTERNET

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG jumped as much as 71.4 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the African e-commerce company a market valuation of nearly $2 billion as its stock peaked to the highest level at $24.86.

QIAGEN

Qiagen on Friday said it had launched first FDA-approved companion diagnostic using FGFR alterations to help guide the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer.

EX-DIVIDEND

Covestro - 2.40 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 4:51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)