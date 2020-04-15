German stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 15(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline.

The German sports retailer received approval for a syndicated 3 billion-euro ($3.3 billion) government-backed loan and said it would suspend its dividend and buybacks.

Shareholder advisory groups are divided over whether to endorse the management and directors at German drugs and pesticides company Bayer, according to recommendations submitted by proxy voting firms.

March traffic figures due.

The real estate firm said it was leasing a 9,200 square meters of office space in Ratingen.

UNIPER SE: SOCGEN raises to “hold” from “sell”

Dow Jones +2.4%, S&P 500 +3.1%, Nasdaq +4.0% at close.

Nikkei +0.1%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

No major economic data scheduled.

